Porsche Taycan Beats Tesla Model S To Nurburgring EV Lap Record

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Over the past few years, car manufacturers have become obsessed with setting record-breaking lap times at the Nurburgring race circuit, and Porsche has dealt a big blow to Tesla by breaking the Model S Plaid’s record for the fastest series-production EV to lap the ‘Ring. Lars Kern was behind the wheel of what Porsche called an “entirely standard” Taycan Turbo S and lapped the 12.93-mile circuit in just 7:33.35 – two whole seconds faster than the Tesla Model S Plaid’s previous record of 7:35.58.

However, Porsche’s idea of the term ‘unmodified’ may not match everyone else’s, as the Taycan in question featured a new performance kit with 21-inch RS Spyder-design wheels, Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres, Porche Dynamic Chassis Control, a roll cage, and racing seats. Some of these modifications were necessary requirements to go racing on the track, but Porsche is planning to offer some of the performance upgrades with the Performance Kit on coming models. See also: Mercedes-AMG One Reportedly Trying To Beat The Nurburgring Lap Record The Nordschleife EV record has been hotly contested between the two firms ever since a completely standard Taycan set a time of 7:42 back in 2019, but Tesla came to the ‘Ring with its 1,020bhp Model S Plaid last September, setting the benchmark time that Porsche had to beat.