Tesla Suffers Another Setback, Recalls 130,000 Cars Over Infotainment Issue
The software issue has impacted Tesla’s Model S, 3, X and Y from 2021 and 2022
In the latest issue to plague EV maker Tesla, the American manufacturer has recalled 130,000 cars in the US due to an issue that can cause the touchscreen to lag or crash altogether. The announcement was made by the National Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which detailed the recall covering Tesla Model S and Model Xs from 2021 and 2022, and 2022 Model 3s and Model Ys.
The cause of the issue relates to a cooling problem affecting a microchip linked to the vehicle’s infotainment system, that occurs during fast-charging or preparation for fast charging. The overheating chip causes a range of issues with the car’s infotainment system, which is central to operating most of the car’s functions and inhibits the operation of the air conditioning, sat-nav, reversing camera feed and other onboard systems.
The NHTSA stated: “A lagging or restarting CPU may prevent the centre screen from displaying the rear-view camera image, gear selection, windshield visibility control settings, and warning lights, increasing the risk of a crash.”
See also: Elon Musk Confirms 2023 Production Date For Tesla Cybertruck, Roadster and Semi
Tesla told the NHTSA that it received 59 warranty claims directly linked to the issue, with the first case being identified in January 2022. At first, Elon Musk’s company issued a replacement microchip for those with affected vehicles. However, the company was able to figure out a software-related fix by April 2022.
Thankfully for both Tesla and their vehicle’s owners, the issue will be addressed through an over-the-air (OTA) software update to improve the onboard computer’s temperature management. Customers can check whether their vehicle has been affected by the recall by visiting the Tesla VIN Recall Search Tool on the company’s website.
This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Teslas suffering from software-related issues. Recent footage showed a Tesla Model Y crashing into a $3.5 million private jet, possibly while in Summon Mode.
0 comments