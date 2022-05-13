Tesla Suffers Another Setback, Recalls 130,000 Cars Over Infotainment Issue

In the latest issue to plague EV maker Tesla, the American manufacturer has recalled 130,000 cars in the US due to an issue that can cause the touchscreen to lag or crash altogether. The announcement was made by the National Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which detailed the recall covering Tesla Model S and Model Xs from 2021 and 2022, and 2022 Model 3s and Model Ys.

The cause of the issue relates to a cooling problem affecting a microchip linked to the vehicle’s infotainment system, that occurs during fast-charging or preparation for fast charging. The overheating chip causes a range of issues with the car’s infotainment system, which is central to operating most of the car’s functions and inhibits the operation of the air conditioning, sat-nav, reversing camera feed and other onboard systems.