or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 4 hours ago 0
News

The 751bhp Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Is The Ultimate EV All-Rounder

Porsche has revealed the crossover estate version of the Taycan, which is available in 751bhp Turbo S form

Remind me later
Porsche - The 751bhp Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Is The Ultimate EV All-Rounder - News

When CT’s video crew got hold of a Porsche Taycan Turbo S earlier this week, videographer and presenter Jack remarked, “this has to be the ultimate car”. With the greatest respect, Jack, as of today you’re wrong.

That’s because Porsche has just revealed the Taycan Sport Turismo, a lifted estate version of the EV saloon. You can have it with most of the same powertrains, but in a more practical, slightly lifted package.

Porsche - The 751bhp Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Is The Ultimate EV All-Rounder - News

It sits 20mm higher than the saloon, with an optional Off-Road package giving an additional 10mm in ride height and some tough grey plastic cladding. The boot on the regular Taycan is reasonably big, but practicality is hampered by the fixed rear seat bench. No such issue on the Cross Turismo - you can fold them down to give 1200 litres of load space.

That’s modest in big estate terms (for comparison, an Audi RS6 will give you nearly 1700 litres with the rear seats folded), but more than enough for most hashtaglifestyle needs. Rear-seat passengers also enjoy a 47mm increase in headroom.

Porsche - The 751bhp Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Is The Ultimate EV All-Rounder - News

The range starts with the £79,340 4, which produces 469bhp in its overboost mode, 375bhp otherwise. The £87,820 4S provides 483bhp/563bhp, enough for a 4.1-second 0-62mph time.

That’ll satisfy most, we should think, but if you’re willing to spend £116,950 on a Turbo, performance enters supercar territory. With overboost activated its 616bhp output jumps to 671bhp, making for a 3.3-second 0-62mph time, a mere tenth down on the four-door. The Turbo S range-topper comes in at £139,910, offering a thoroughly bonkers 751bhp in overboost and a 0-62mph time of 2.9 seconds.

Porsche - The 751bhp Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Is The Ultimate EV All-Rounder - News

Whichever you go for, you’ll have a motor at either end of the car powered by a 93.4kWh battery pack. 4S has the best range at up to 283 according to the WLTP cycle, with the Turbo S at the other end of the scale managing up to 260. The maximum charge capacity has increased relative to the saloon at 290kW (up from 270), meaning an 80 per cent charge is possible in 23 minutes with the right kind of fast charger.

Porsche - The 751bhp Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Is The Ultimate EV All-Rounder - News

Despite all the benefits over the Taycan saloon, the premium charged for each derivative is modest, representing little more than a grand for the Turbo and Turbo S models. All versions are available to order now.

More Porsche posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News An Audi 'RS E-Tron GT' Has Already Been Confirmed News Mountune Has Been Saved – And It’s Targeting BEV Power News Volvo Dropped A Bunch Of Cars From A Crane, Because Safety News Ebisu Circuit Appeals For Support To Survive Earthquake Damage News 'All-New' Subaru BRZ Confirmed For Autumn Reveal News Lancia's Grand Comeback Involves Cars Jointly Developed With Alfa Romeo News The 2.0 Inline-Four Toyota GR Supra Is Finally Coming To The UK News The BMW 128ti Is A 261bhp, FWD VW Golf GTI Rival

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or