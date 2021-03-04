The 751bhp Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Is The Ultimate EV All-Rounder

Porsche has revealed the crossover estate version of the Taycan, which is available in 751bhp Turbo S form

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

When CT’s video crew got hold of a Porsche Taycan Turbo S earlier this week, videographer and presenter Jack remarked, “this has to be the ultimate car”. With the greatest respect, Jack, as of today you’re wrong. That’s because Porsche has just revealed the Taycan Sport Turismo, a lifted estate version of the EV saloon. You can have it with most of the same powertrains, but in a more practical, slightly lifted package.

It sits 20mm higher than the saloon, with an optional Off-Road package giving an additional 10mm in ride height and some tough grey plastic cladding. The boot on the regular Taycan is reasonably big, but practicality is hampered by the fixed rear seat bench. No such issue on the Cross Turismo - you can fold them down to give 1200 litres of load space. That’s modest in big estate terms (for comparison, an Audi RS6 will give you nearly 1700 litres with the rear seats folded), but more than enough for most hashtaglifestyle needs. Rear-seat passengers also enjoy a 47mm increase in headroom.

The range starts with the £79,340 4, which produces 469bhp in its overboost mode, 375bhp otherwise. The £87,820 4S provides 483bhp/563bhp, enough for a 4.1-second 0-62mph time. That’ll satisfy most, we should think, but if you’re willing to spend £116,950 on a Turbo, performance enters supercar territory. With overboost activated its 616bhp output jumps to 671bhp, making for a 3.3-second 0-62mph time, a mere tenth down on the four-door. The Turbo S range-topper comes in at £139,910, offering a thoroughly bonkers 751bhp in overboost and a 0-62mph time of 2.9 seconds.

Whichever you go for, you’ll have a motor at either end of the car powered by a 93.4kWh battery pack. 4S has the best range at up to 283 according to the WLTP cycle, with the Turbo S at the other end of the scale managing up to 260. The maximum charge capacity has increased relative to the saloon at 290kW (up from 270), meaning an 80 per cent charge is possible in 23 minutes with the right kind of fast charger.