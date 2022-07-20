Petrol And Diesel Prices Are Finally Starting To Fall

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Credit Mike Rutherford

Expensive petrol and diesel prices have been the bane of motorists as of late. Nobody enjoys paying over the odds for fuel, but the situation could, at last, be improving. UK petrol and diesel prices are starting to fall, with petrol currently averaging at 188.76p per litre and diesel at 196.96p per litre. Fuel prices in the US have also begun to decline lately, but the savings may only be temporary, according to experts. The fall in at-the-pump fuel prices corresponds with a drop in wholesale petrol prices, which peaked at more than £1 a litre on 1 June and fell to below 80p a litre for much of last week. That’s an impressive 20p fall from record prices in just a fortnight.

Meanwhile, over in the US, petrol (or ‘gas’) reached a record-setting $5.02 per gallon on 14 June, while average prices have fallen to $4.52 with many stations charging below $4 per gallon at the time of writing. See also: BMW 7 Series Drives Over 1000 Miles On A Single Tank Of Diesel As reported by Auto Express, the AA believes this drop-off in wholesale costs could potentially result in a 20p reduction in petrol prices for customers here in the UK, meaning the average tank of fuel could soon be as much as £10 cheaper. However, this is entirely dependent on whether the retailers will pass the savings on to the customer.

Luke Bosdet, a fuel spokesman at the AA, stated “Wholesale petrol’s trajectory, if sustained, would lead to savings of a tenner off a tank from the record highs - providing the fuel trade is prepared to pass them on… The problem is that, in many places, the price cuts are quite simply not happening despite more than six weeks of falling costs.” While the drop-off in fuel prices is good news for motorists, the savings may only be temporary according to experts. Chief Economist at energy analytics firm Vortexa told Auto Express that “the supply of Russian oil hasn’t really been a factor in prices yet” which, combined with refining capacity limitations and a lack of refined fuel inventory could result in the price of oil soaring from its current price of $99.6 per barrel (at the time of writing) to between $100 and $200 per barrel in the next 12 months.