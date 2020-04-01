Pass The Lockdown Time By Building A Retro-Liveried Toyota GT86
Since we're all spending a lot more time indoors than usual, Toyota GB has kindly given us a way to while away the hours
Chances are you’re spending a lot more time inside than usual. There are myriad ways to occupy yourself, but if you’ve exhausted your Netflix watch list, you’ve built all your Lego and don’t fancy blowing a load of money on parts for your project car, Toyota GB has a free and fun solution.
Remember the retro-liveried GT86s it wrapped for the Goodwood Festival of Speed a few years back? They’ve been recreated as paper models - all you have to do is download a PDF, print it out, then get cutting, folding and glueing.
Toyota reckons each takes about an hour to complete, so if you’re struggling to think of anything to do over another incoming weekend of lockdown, you might want to build the lot.
Click below to download your preferred GT86:
Yatabe Speed Trial Toyota 2000GT
Shelby Toyota 2000GT
Ove Andersson’s Toyota Celica 1600GT
IMSA GTU Toyota Celica
Castrol Toyota Celica GT-Four
Esso Ultron Tiger Toyota Supra
