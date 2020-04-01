Pass The Lockdown Time By Building A Retro-Liveried Toyota GT86

Chances are you’re spending a lot more time inside than usual. There are myriad ways to occupy yourself, but if you’ve exhausted your Netflix watch list, you’ve built all your Lego and don’t fancy blowing a load of money on parts for your project car, Toyota GB has a free and fun solution.

Remember the retro-liveried GT86s it wrapped for the Goodwood Festival of Speed a few years back? They’ve been recreated as paper models - all you have to do is download a PDF, print it out, then get cutting, folding and glueing.