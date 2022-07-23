Would You Take Your £10m Bugatti La Voiture Noire To The Shops?
The one-of-one £10 million hypercar was spotted in Zurich, while the last ever Chiron Super Sport 300+ has rolled off the production line
The Bugatti La Voiture Noire was the talk of the town a few years ago when the one-off hypercar was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. We knew that it would come with a whopping £9.5 million ($12.6 million) pre-tax price tag, six exhaust pipes and a menacing black paint scheme, but we didn’t know where this ballistic machine was heading, and we hadn’t heard much about it since.
Well, for the first time since its reveal, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire has been spotted out in the wild, roaming the immaculate streets of Zurich, Switzerland. Thanks to some epic shots uploaded by leyoungcollector on Instagram, we can feast our eyes upon this glossy black hypercar in all its glory. Who said Bugattis are just garage queens?
La Voiture Noire, which aptly translates to ‘The Black Car’, is a Chiron-based model with a bespoke body design which includes a curvier body than the traditional car, futuristic front and rear lights and unique alloy wheels. The hypercar uses the Chiron’s quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 engine producing 1479bhp. It’s also connected to the same dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive system. However, we reckon La Voiture Noire is somehow even more eye-catching than the standard Chiron.
See also: The First Bugatti Centodieci Has Been Delivered In EB110 Blue And It’s The Reincarnation Of The 90s Supercar
Meanwhile, back at Bugatti’s French headquarters in Molsheim, the final Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ rolled off the production line for customer delivery. Just 30 examples of the missile-like black and orange machine were built at the cost of around £3 million ($3.5 million) each. Much better value for money than La Voiture Noire, we think.
The Chiron Super Sport has had its power increased to a staggering 1,578bhp, and Bugatti claims the orange-striped menace can reach a top speed north of 300mph in the right conditions. If one thing’s for sure, it’s that we will miss these monstrous machines as Bugatti moves towards electrification.
0 comments