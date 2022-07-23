Would You Take Your £10m Bugatti La Voiture Noire To The Shops?

The Bugatti La Voiture Noire was the talk of the town a few years ago when the one-off hypercar was unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. We knew that it would come with a whopping £9.5 million ($12.6 million) pre-tax price tag, six exhaust pipes and a menacing black paint scheme, but we didn’t know where this ballistic machine was heading, and we hadn’t heard much about it since.

Well, for the first time since its reveal, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire has been spotted out in the wild, roaming the immaculate streets of Zurich, Switzerland. Thanks to some epic shots uploaded by leyoungcollector on Instagram, we can feast our eyes upon this glossy black hypercar in all its glory. Who said Bugattis are just garage queens?