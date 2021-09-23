Here's £24 Million Of Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Chilling At Molsheim

Bugatti has released images of the first eight production Chiron Super Sport 300+ hypercars just before leaving the factory

See the photo above? There’s about £24 million of hypercar in that shot. At that’s at a minimum - £2.99 million (€3.5m) is the starting price for a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, and the sort of person who buys one of these will happily splurge on expensive extras. See also: The Bugatti Chiron Has Topped 300mph, And The Footage Is Incredible The group shot shows the first eight production Super Sport 300+ models to be meticulously assembled at Bugatti‘s Molsheim HQ, just prior to delivery. The 300+, the company says, is the product of a two-year testing and development programme.

All eight of these Super Sports are finished in exposed Jet Black carbon fibre with Jet Orange stripes, just like the prototype version that stunningly broke the 300mph barrier in 2019. For their £2.99 million or so, buyers are also getting the same bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s that are rated to run at up to 311mph, and super slippery lengthened bodywork. It’s around 25cm longer than a regular Chiron, which helps laminar airflow cling to the body for longer. This gives a smaller wake, cutting the drag. To go with that, that’s a bigger diffuser, the fitting of which is made possible by nudging the exhaust tailpipes further out.

Mounted in the middle is a special version of Bugatti’s 8.0-litre, quad-turbo W16 nicknamed ‘Thor’. It develops a very sufficient 1578bhp. It won’t, however, get you to 304mph - the top speed is electronically limited to ‘just’ 273mph, although Bugatti has said before it’d be willing to assist any owners wanting to do more than that.