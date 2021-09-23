or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 2 hours ago 0
News

Here's £24 Million Of Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Chilling At Molsheim

Bugatti has released images of the first eight production Chiron Super Sport 300+ hypercars just before leaving the factory

Remind me later
Bugatti - Here's £24 Million Of Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Chilling At Molsheim - News

See the photo above? There’s about £24 million of hypercar in that shot. At that’s at a minimum - £2.99 million (€3.5m) is the starting price for a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, and the sort of person who buys one of these will happily splurge on expensive extras.

See also: The Bugatti Chiron Has Topped 300mph, And The Footage Is Incredible

The group shot shows the first eight production Super Sport 300+ models to be meticulously assembled at Bugatti‘s Molsheim HQ, just prior to delivery. The 300+, the company says, is the product of a two-year testing and development programme.

Bugatti - Here's £24 Million Of Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Chilling At Molsheim - News

All eight of these Super Sports are finished in exposed Jet Black carbon fibre with Jet Orange stripes, just like the prototype version that stunningly broke the 300mph barrier in 2019. For their £2.99 million or so, buyers are also getting the same bespoke Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s that are rated to run at up to 311mph, and super slippery lengthened bodywork.

It’s around 25cm longer than a regular Chiron, which helps laminar airflow cling to the body for longer. This gives a smaller wake, cutting the drag. To go with that, that’s a bigger diffuser, the fitting of which is made possible by nudging the exhaust tailpipes further out.

Bugatti - Here's £24 Million Of Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Chilling At Molsheim - News

Mounted in the middle is a special version of Bugatti’s 8.0-litre, quad-turbo W16 nicknamed ‘Thor’. It develops a very sufficient 1578bhp. It won’t, however, get you to 304mph - the top speed is electronically limited to ‘just’ 273mph, although Bugatti has said before it’d be willing to assist any owners wanting to do more than that.

Bugatti - Here's £24 Million Of Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Chilling At Molsheim - News

Bugatti is only making 30 of these. Except that’s not quite true - there’s also the Super Sport (note the lack of ‘300+’ on the end) which is pretty much identical save for the colour scheme. With a starting price of £2.7 million, it’s a smidge cheaper, but it’s not as exclusive - Bugatti plans to make 60 of those.

More Bugatti posts

0 comments

Recommended News The New BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe Balances Out A Big Grille With More Doors Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The 818bhp Ferrari 812 Competizione Revs To 9500rpm News This Hyundai Accent-Based Ford Mustang Replica Is All Kinds Of Wrong News Backseat Tesla Driver Taunts Police, Gets Arrested (Again) News FCA Salesperson's Employee Discount Scam Cost The Company $8.7m News This Nurburgring-Crashed Porsche Cayman GTS Would Cost €100,000 To Fix News Man Leaves Beached BMW In Reverse Then Locks Himself Out News This Honda Civic Type R Was Ripped In Two During A Huge Crash News G-Power’s BMW M8 Brings All Of The Power And Absolutely No Subtlety

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or