The First Bugatti Centodieci Has Been Delivered In EB110 Blue And It’s The Reincarnation Of The 90s Supercar

The first example of the Bugatti Centodieci has already been delivered in iconic EB110 Blue colour

The first example of the extremely rare Bugatti Centodieci has already been delivered to its owner, who specified it in Bugatti’s iconic EB110 Blue colour with Sport Silver wheels to match his other car: a Bugatti EB110 GT. In March 2022, a rare EB110 GT prototype finished in the same blue fetched $2,100,000 (£1,700,000) at an RM Sotheby’s auction in Florida, breaking previous records for the classic hypercar. The Centodieci was designed as an homage to Bugatti’s legendary 1990s supercar, and it looks absolutely perfect finished in the same shade of blue. The modern supercar was announced in 2019 – the 110th year anniversary of the founding of Ettore Bugatti’s car company.

Youtube/Bugatti

Its styling is heavily influenced by the EB110 without being a carbon copy of it – Bugatti says the ethos was to ‘transport the look of a late 1980s supercar into the new millennium’ without getting too hung up on the historic vehicle. It’s got a small, low-down horseshoe grille and side intakes made up of five holes on either side in a nod to the EB110 Super Sport. A lengthy rear light-bar replicates the rear grille of the EB110 and sleek headlights follow a similar contour to the ‘90s Bugatti. The interior of the Centodieci has also been meticulously crafted to reflect that of the EB110, with a quilted ‘chessboard’ pattern on the seats, roof liner, door panels, centre-console and floor mats – also finished in blue on this customer’s model. According to Bugatti, the interior alone takes 16 weeks to complete, one day of which is dedicated to examining the quality of the seats meticulously.