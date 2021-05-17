or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 8 hours ago 1
News

Official: New BMW M240i Will Be AWD Only, But It'll Still Do Skids

BMW has confirmed that the 2-series will be predominantly rear-drive, but the range-topping M240i will be exclusively available with xDrive in the UK

Remind me later
BMW - Official: New BMW M240i Will Be AWD Only, But It'll Still Do Skids - News

It’s time to end the speculation - we now know for certain that the next 2-series will be predominantly rear-wheel drive. BMW has confirmed the default layout for its incoming new-generation 2er, which has escaped the FWD/AWD fate of the new 1-series and 2-series Gran Coupe.

It’s done so by using the same ‘CLAR’ (Cluster Architecture) platform as the 3-series and 4-series, meaning the engine will still be longitudinally-mounted. Not as good as the 1er and 2er GC’s transverse layout when it comes to packaging, but far superior for entertainment value.

BMW - Official: New BMW M240i Will Be AWD Only, But It'll Still Do Skids - News

BMW is also promising a near-50:50 weight distribution, an “extremely torsionally stiff” shell, and “chassis technology consistently designed for agile and dynamic driving behaviour”. There is, however, a catch - as with the likes of the M340i and M440i, the range-topping M240i will only be available in ‘xDrive’ all-wheel drive form in the UK. A rear-drive version may join the range for other markets at a later date, although nothing’s been confirmed.

There won’t be a manual gearbox either, with the 369bhp ‘S58’ inline-six turbo engine driving all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox exclusively. But hey, these days we’ll welcome the rare arrival of a brand new six-cylinder coupe with welcome arms, however its power is deployed.

BMW - Official: New BMW M240i Will Be AWD Only, But It'll Still Do Skids - News

Plus, a “rear-wheel oriented design” of the xDrive system is promised, making sure the “hallmark BMW driving pleasure” is delivered while also ensuring you don’t get spat into a hedge if getting too greedy with the throttle in poor conditions. As if to reassure us that skids will still be possible, some token oversteer shots are included in the press pack.

Further enhancing dynamics is a fully variable M rear differential that uses an electronic motor to lock up as required. From what we can gather, it’s the same one fitted to the M440i, which works rather well.

BMW - Official: New BMW M240i Will Be AWD Only, But It'll Still Do Skids - News

As for the practical stuff, you’re looking at a very specific (and “provisional”) 34.45mpg according to the WLTP cycle, and combined C02 emissions of 186k/km. Entry level rear-wheel drive models should start at about £30,000, and we’re expecting the M240i xDrive to be comfortably over £40,000 before options are added.

The main range should go on sale at some point in 2021, with a ~400bhp M2 joining the line-up next year.

More BMW posts

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Tesla Model S-Rivalling Nio ET7 Has 644bhp An A 150kWh Battery News The MG Cyberster Concept Wants To Eat You Alive News Mitsubishi Van Becomes Safety Organisation's First 0-Star Vehicle News The Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Has A Long Name And A 472bhp N/A V8 News Williams Has Helped Build A 174bhp Electric Motorbike Drivetrain News The Citroen My Ami Cargo Is The Cutest Van You’ll See This Year News Maserati Will Turn The Boxy Shamal Into A Dreamy Restomod News Here's The Possibly V6-Powered 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or