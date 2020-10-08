Ocean Spray Gifts Viral TikTok Skateboarder With New Pick-Up Truck

With the kind of year we’ve had so far, any form of escapism is welcome. Nathan Apodaca (aka ‘doggface208’) provided just that, with a simple but strangely mesmerising video of him longboarding down a road, taking a swig of Ocean Spray juice drink, then lip-synching to part of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams.

The video struck a chord - at the time of writing, it’s clocked nearly 29 million views on TikTok alone, spawning a huge number of imitations including one from The Mac’s drummer, Mick Fleetwood. When it emerged that Apodaca lived in a camper van with no running water, and was longboarding to work due to his pick-up truck having a flat battery, thousands of dollars were raised for the man online. And now, Ocean Spray has gotten involved.