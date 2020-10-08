or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 13 hours ago 0
News

Ocean Spray Gifts Viral TikTok Skateboarder With New Pick-Up Truck

After racking up millions of views lip-synching to Fleetwood Mack while swigging on Ocean Spray, Nathan Apodaca received a well-deserved gift from the drink brand

Remind me later

With the kind of year we’ve had so far, any form of escapism is welcome. Nathan Apodaca (aka ‘doggface208’) provided just that, with a simple but strangely mesmerising video of him longboarding down a road, taking a swig of Ocean Spray juice drink, then lip-synching to part of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams.

The video struck a chord - at the time of writing, it’s clocked nearly 29 million views on TikTok alone, spawning a huge number of imitations including one from The Mac’s drummer, Mick Fleetwood. When it emerged that Apodaca lived in a camper van with no running water, and was longboarding to work due to his pick-up truck having a flat battery, thousands of dollars were raised for the man online. And now, Ocean Spray has gotten involved.

It was surely only a matter of time. Apodaca had inadvertently given the cranberry-growing cooperative a free advert of epic reach - even before you factor in all the videos inspired by the original. It’s the kind of thing professional viral marketing types can only dream of.

Sure enough, Ocean Spray has since gifted Apodaca a brand-new Nissan Frontier Pro-4X, to replace his old truck. And yes, the load bed was chock full of juice upon delivery.

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The New Ford Ranger Thunder Has A Raptor Engine News The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Looks Fast At The Nurburgring News Smart ForTwo Outruns US Police, Sort Of News 242bhp Skoda Octavia Octavia vRS Petrol And 197bhp Diesel Variants Revealed News Why The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder Will Be The Perfect Modern Lambo News The Audi SQ7 And SQ8 Drop Diesel, Adopt 500bhp Petrol V8s News Hyperion's XP-1 Is A Hydrogen Supercar That Promises 221mph And 1000 Miles On A Tank News Indulge Your Inner Bond Nerd With Two New Aston Martin 007 Editions

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or