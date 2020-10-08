Ocean Spray Gifts Viral TikTok Skateboarder With New Pick-Up Truck
After racking up millions of views lip-synching to Fleetwood Mack while swigging on Ocean Spray, Nathan Apodaca received a well-deserved gift from the drink brand
With the kind of year we’ve had so far, any form of escapism is welcome. Nathan Apodaca (aka ‘doggface208’) provided just that, with a simple but strangely mesmerising video of him longboarding down a road, taking a swig of Ocean Spray juice drink, then lip-synching to part of Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams.
The video struck a chord - at the time of writing, it’s clocked nearly 29 million views on TikTok alone, spawning a huge number of imitations including one from The Mac’s drummer, Mick Fleetwood. When it emerged that Apodaca lived in a camper van with no running water, and was longboarding to work due to his pick-up truck having a flat battery, thousands of dollars were raised for the man online. And now, Ocean Spray has gotten involved.
It was surely only a matter of time. Apodaca had inadvertently given the cranberry-growing cooperative a free advert of epic reach - even before you factor in all the videos inspired by the original. It’s the kind of thing professional viral marketing types can only dream of.
Sure enough, Ocean Spray has since gifted Apodaca a brand-new Nissan Frontier Pro-4X, to replace his old truck. And yes, the load bed was chock full of juice upon delivery.
