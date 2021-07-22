Novitec Takes Ferrari SF90 Stradale Over 1000bhp With The Subtlest Tweaks

Ferrari’s first plug-in hybrid is already incredibly powerful, but that wasn’t quite enough for Novitec

Even Ferrari has to incorporate electrification to its line-up, but it’s done so in a typically Ferrari fashion. The first plug-in hybrid prancing horse isn’t half-hearted in any way, producing 987bhp in standard form - the same as a Bugatti Veyron. But now German tuner Novitec has stepped up with a number of tweaks for the Ferrari SF90 Stradale to tip it over the magic 1000bhp mark. The Novitec version produces 1019bhp, up 32bhp from the original. That power increase is pretty insignificant, so the performance stats are exactly the same. Not that we’re complaining about a 0-62mph time of 2.5 seconds and a 211mph top speed.

The few extra angry Italian horses have been freed by a new exhaust system. Novitec has fitted new catalytic converters - which you can order in stainless steel or Inconel - plus a pair of slightly wider bore exhausts. These can be had with or without valve control, depending on how much noise you want to make. There’s also a bit of extra heat insulation, and the possibility of having the engine bay plated in gold to help keep the heat and power in.

Usually, a tuner getting hold of a car results in a crazy body kit - even previous Novitec models - but this SF90 looks almost standard. There are 20-inch Vossen forged wheels at the front, and 21-inch ones at the rear, although if you want to stand out they’re available in a whopping 72 colours. The car in these pictures also rides on Novitec’s sport springs, which are 30mm lower at the front and 25mm lower at the rear. You can also spec a retrimmed interior in leather or Alcantara, also in a number of different colours.