Tuning

Novitec Has Tuned The Confusing McLaren GT To 700bhp

McLaren's befuddling GT model has been given styling tweaks and an uplift in power courtesy of Germany firm Novitec

When we tried the McLaren GT for the first time last year, we weren’t quite sure where it fits in the range. It’s billed as a grand tourer yet still uses a carbon tub and a mid-engine layout, and since it doesn’t have the fancy hydraulically-linked dampers from the 720S, it’s not even the smoothest-riding car Woking makes.

With more power, we’re not sure its purpose is any clearer, but hey, we can’t help but be intrigued by this more potent version of the GT from German tuner Novitec.

Thanks to a tuning module, the 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 produces 697bhp at 7450rpm, up from 612bhp. Torque meanwhile, swells from 465lb ft to 527. 0-62mph takes three seconds dead - an improvement of two tenths - and the top speed is now 207mph.

To go with the extra power there are some subtle aesthetic tweaks, the most obvious of which is a set of forged wheels from US company Vossen. They measure 20-inches in diameter at the front and 21 inches at the back, with the stance enhanced further by an optional 25mm drop on sport springs. Not that you really want to make the GT any less comfortable.

There’s also a new lower front bumper piece which dramatically increases the size of the splitter, new air intake trim pieces, side skirt cladding and a three-piece rear spoiler. All of these parts are - of course - made from carbon fibre.

What do you think of Novitec’s take on the McLaren GT?

