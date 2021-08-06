No-one Bought These Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousines So Now’s Your Chance

Bentley shipped out five of these coachbuilt Mulsannes to the UAE six years ago, but not one of them has ever been registered

If you missed the boat on buying the Bentley Mulsanne when it was on sale, Bentley is now offering five more with an extra chunk of length and a seating arrangement like a London Taxi. After a private commission for an extra-long Mulsanne, Bentley’s coachbuilders Mulliner were given the go-ahead to produce five additional ones for customers in the United Arab Emirates in 2015. It must have been surprising for the companies to realise that, six years later, they were still sitting on the dealership floor, unused and unregistered.

Each car offers a metre more space than the regular Mulsanne, which is hardly poky in the back seats. The rear headroom was increased by 79mm, too, and Bentley says the cars’ interiors are meant to feel like you’re travelling on a private jet. A pair of rearward-facing seats have been added to the passenger zone, so you can have a four-person meeting without your pesky driver butting in.

There are drinks coolers and glasses between each set of rear seats, and a bespoke HVAC system means the four passengers can set their own climate control. There are folding tables with iPad charging stations, plus dials that show local and UK time plus the temperature outside. At the touch of a button, the partition between the passengers and driver can turn from clear to opaque. The result of Mulliner’s work is the longest manufacturer-built limousines in the world. The stretch conversion looks seamless, and it’d undoubtedly be one of the most luxurious automotive experiences ever. But… would it be rude to suggest that these cars look like funeral cars? Perhaps that’s the reason they never sold.