New McLaren 750S Revealed To Replace The 720S
The 750S takes all the best bits of the 720S and builds on them to produce McLaren's lightest supercar yet.
McLaren has perfected its aerodynamic formula, so its new launches tend to look reminiscent of previous models. The 750S is no different, but as the successor for the 720S it builds on its proven recipe and tweaks the design to make it the lightest series-production supercar McLaren has produced to date. It’s 30kg lighter than the 720S, with a dry weight of 1277kg, which also gives it an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 579bhp per tonne.
At launch it will be available in Coupe and Spider guises and the Spider is just 49kg heavier than the standard 750S. Just like the 720S, the name stems from its power output of 750PS. It’s fitted with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 capable of 740bhp and 590lb-ft of torque. It does 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds, 124mph comes rushing towards you in just 7.2 seconds and it tops out at 206mph.
McLaren says around 30% of the car is new, this is seen in the form of an extended front splitter, narrower front intakes, new rear wheelarch vents, carbon fiber rear wing and new front and rear bumpers. 10-spoke forged wheels make a massive weight saving of 13.8kg and the driver’s dash display is 1.8kg lighter overall.
Inside, the 750S has a familiar McLaren cabin with a higher quality infotainment screen that comes with Apple CarPlay and a wireless charger as standard. There’s also a new McLaren Control Launcher that stores aero, handling, powertrain and transmission preferences so the driver’s favourite setup can be easily engaged with the touch of a button.
The latest model is starts from around $330,000 for the Coupe and $350,000 (around £260,000 to £280,000) for the Spider and comes with a three year, unlimited mileage warranty. Deliveries are expected to start towards the end of this year and the 750S configurator is now live too.
