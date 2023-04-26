New McLaren 750S Revealed To Replace The 720S

McLaren has perfected its aerodynamic formula, so its new launches tend to look reminiscent of previous models. The 750S is no different, but as the successor for the 720S it builds on its proven recipe and tweaks the design to make it the lightest series-production supercar McLaren has produced to date. It’s 30kg lighter than the 720S, with a dry weight of 1277kg, which also gives it an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 579bhp per tonne.

At launch it will be available in Coupe and Spider guises and the Spider is just 49kg heavier than the standard 750S. Just like the 720S, the name stems from its power output of 750PS. It’s fitted with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 capable of 740bhp and 590lb-ft of torque. It does 0-62mph in 2.8 seconds, 124mph comes rushing towards you in just 7.2 seconds and it tops out at 206mph.