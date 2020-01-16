Mustang Vs Challenger Vs Camaro: Muscle’s Holy Trinity Drag Race

In Europe we had the so-called holy trinity; the LaFerrari, The McLaren P1 and the Porsche 918 Spyder. All were legends in their own time. The story is the same in the USA for three muscle-bound V8 heavyweights: the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye and the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Until now no one has been able to bring the top-spec, fastest automatic versions of each of them together in a formal drag race. On a cold morning, with a private piece of asphalt to play with, Edmunds presenters Carlos Lago, Elana Scherr and Kurt Niebuhr have run a race we’ve been waiting for.