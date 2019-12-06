or register
Of Course There's A 1200bhp C8 Chevrolet Corvette Coming From Hennessey

Texan tuning house Hennessey has revealed an upgrade package which will more than double the C8's factory power figure

12 days ago Tuning 15 comments
The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Can Launch To 60mph In 2.9 Seconds

With the optional Z51 package added, the 2020 Corvette Stingray will pass 60mph in 2.9 seconds – but the base car is no slower over the quarter-mile

a month ago News 31 comments
Here’s The First Folding Hard-Top Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

The new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hasn’t just gone mid-engined – the convertible has also switched to an electric hard-top roof that doesn’t affect storage

3 months ago News 13 comments
The Mid-Engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Is Here With 488bhp, DCT 'Box

Chevrolet has, at last, revealed the first mid-engined Corvette to the world, and it's very quick even in base 'Stingray' form

5 months ago News 84 comments
The Mid-Engined 2020 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Will Debut As A Stringray

The General Motors-built sports car will launch with the famous 'Stingray' name on its rump

5 months ago News 23 comments
This Is The Rear End Of The New Mid-Engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette

An image appearing to show the back of Chevrolet's new Corvette has emerged over a week before the official reveal

5 months ago News 41 comments
124 Wheels Were Stolen At A Chevrolet Dealer In One Brazen Hit

Matt Bowers Chevrolet in Louisiana was the target of a sophisticated robbery that saw $120,000-worth of wheels go missing

8 months ago News 25 comments
Chevrolet Finally Confirms The C8 Corvette And A July Reveal Date

At long last, General Motors has confirmed the existence of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and given us a reveal date

8 months ago News 39 comments
Now I Know Why I Can't Like The Mustang: I'm A Camaro Guy

After my first drive in a Chevrolet Camaro SS, I find myself wishing it was the Pony Car we can buy in the UK, rather than the Mustang...

10 months ago Blog 47 comments
The Man Who Saved The Chevrolet Corvette Has Died

Lifelong Chevrolet man Jim Perkins, who was responsible for saving the Corvette from a premature doom at the hands of accountants, has died

a year ago News 22 comments
An LS V8 In A Chevrolet Sonic Is Brilliant Rally Madness

In finest big engine, tiny car fashion, PMR Motorsports has blended a small-block LS V8 with the pint-sized Chevrolet Sonic hatchback

a year ago News 27 comments
The 2020 Silverado HD Is On The Way With 910LB FT And A Big Face

The heavy-duty version of the Chevrolet Silverado HD has been partially revealed via this set of images

a year ago News 50 comments
Now You Can Build A Desert Racing Spec Chevrolet Colorado ZR2

After two years of hardcore strength-testing in desert racing competition, Chevrolet and Hall Racing have jointly released a suite of mighty upgrades for the ZR2

a year ago News 5 comments
News Chevrolet Is Rushing Another Camaro Facelift After Sales Plunge
Holy Tyre Smoke, There’s Now A 1000bhp Chevrolet Camaro

Limited to just 25 examples, the extensively tuned Yenko/SC Stage II Camaro cranks out 1000bhp, and you can buy it through regular Chevy dealers

a year ago News 43 comments

