Texan tuning house Hennessey has revealed an upgrade package which will more than double the C8's factory power figure
With the optional Z51 package added, the 2020 Corvette Stingray will pass 60mph in 2.9 seconds – but the base car is no slower over the quarter-mile
The new Chevrolet Corvette Stingray hasn’t just gone mid-engined – the convertible has also switched to an electric hard-top roof that doesn’t affect storage
Chevrolet has, at last, revealed the first mid-engined Corvette to the world, and it's very quick even in base 'Stingray' form
The General Motors-built sports car will launch with the famous 'Stingray' name on its rump
An image appearing to show the back of Chevrolet's new Corvette has emerged over a week before the official reveal
Matt Bowers Chevrolet in Louisiana was the target of a sophisticated robbery that saw $120,000-worth of wheels go missing
At long last, General Motors has confirmed the existence of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette and given us a reveal date
After my first drive in a Chevrolet Camaro SS, I find myself wishing it was the Pony Car we can buy in the UK, rather than the Mustang...
Lifelong Chevrolet man Jim Perkins, who was responsible for saving the Corvette from a premature doom at the hands of accountants, has died
In finest big engine, tiny car fashion, PMR Motorsports has blended a small-block LS V8 with the pint-sized Chevrolet Sonic hatchback
The heavy-duty version of the Chevrolet Silverado HD has been partially revealed via this set of images
After two years of hardcore strength-testing in desert racing competition, Chevrolet and Hall Racing have jointly released a suite of mighty upgrades for the ZR2
Limited to just 25 examples, the extensively tuned Yenko/SC Stage II Camaro cranks out 1000bhp, and you can buy it through regular Chevy dealers