or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 14 hours ago 10
News

Mitsubishi Set To Leave Europe As New Model "Freeze" Confirmed

Mitsubishi has confirmed it won't bring any new-generation models to Europe, signalling the start of a withdrawal from the continent

Remind me later
Mitsubishi - Mitsubishi Set To Leave Europe As New Model "Freeze" Confirmed - News

Get that F button ready - Mitsubishi in Europe will soon cease to be a thing. The Japanese carmaker has announced a “freeze the introduction of new models to the European market,” and it seems likely this will be a permanent measure.

The current range will remain on sale as long as stock levels and emissions regulations allow, and aftersales for existing models will be unaffected. It’s all part of Mitsubishi’s ‘Small but Beautiful’ three-year business plan, which is all about restructuring the brand’s operations in light of the £1.29 billion loss it made during the first quarter of 2020.

Mitsubishi is now a very different company to the one that made the Lancer Evo
Mitsubishi is now a very different company to the one that made the Lancer Evo

Mitsubishi is targeting a 20 per cent reduction in fixed costs, and aims to focus on the Southeast Asian market, with “developing businesses in Africa, Oceania and South America as the second pillar”. There are plans afoot for new plug-in hybrid and fully electric models, coming in SUV, pickup truck and MPV body styles. Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution fans - it’s probably best you abandon all hope of ever seeing an Evo XI.

Cost-cutting measures in Mitsubishi’s home country have also been deemed necessary to hit that 20 per cent target. R&D spend will be cut, and the Pajero Manufacturing Plant in Sakahogi will close by 2021, two years earlier than previously thought. There are now drastic cash-saving measures in place across all of the Renault, Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance.

Mitsubishi - Mitsubishi Set To Leave Europe As New Model "Freeze" Confirmed - News

Commenting on the measures, Mitsubishi CEO Takao Kato said: “We will shift our strategy from all-round expansion to selection and concentration,” adding, “First of all, we will complete our structural reforms and further strengthen our competitive areas – ultimately to build a corporate structure that can surely generate profits during this mid-term period.”

This may well feel familiar - there’s been an overall trend of the car industry pivoting away from Europe. We’ve had numerous models pulled out of the European market, factory closures, Nissan pulling the plug on Infiniti, and General Motors departing the continent entirely. There isn’t one reason to pin all this on - there are a variety of factors to blame including strict EU emissions regulations, a weakening car market over here and complications surrounding Brexit.

More Mitsubishi posts

10 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Jaguar Land Rover Has Helped Develop A Contactless Touch-Screen News This Is Probably The Inline-Four Mercedes-AMG C53/C63 News Nissan Has Trademarked A New 'Z' Logo And It's Time To Get Excited News This Is Probably The New Ford Mustang Mach 1 News This Prototype Ford Mustang Mach E Has 1400bhp And Seven Motors News FCA And PSA Have Renamed Themselves 'Stellantis' News The Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron Concept Is Futuristic And Weirdly Cute News Ford Focus Driver Issued Speeding Fine For Supposedly Doing 436mph

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or