Mitsubishi Is Bringing Ralliart Back From The Dead

At the height of its powers, Ralliart seemed unstoppable. Its European division, founded as Andrew Cowan Motorsports in 1983 before adopting the Ralliart Europe banner a year later, delivered four consecutive World Rally Championship drivers titles in the late 1990s.

In 2010, however, the performance arm suffered an inglorious end when Mitsubishi mothballed it, citing financial pressures. At that time, it had been out of the WRC for a few years, and glory days with Tommi Mäkinen were becoming a distant memory.

Right now, Mitsubishi is again in a tough financial spot, this week reporting a loss of 312 billion yen (about £2 billion) for the 2020 fiscal year. In stark contrast to 2010, though, one of the ways it’s responding is to bring Ralliart back.