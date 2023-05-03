or register
Trinity Francis profile picture Trinity Francis a day ago
News

Michael Schumacher's Family Plan Legal Action Over Fake AI Interview

A German magazine published an artificial intelligence-generated interview with Michael Schumacher, now his family plans to sue.

Remind me later
Michael Schumacher Museum, image by Martin King on Unsplash
Michael Schumacher Museum, image by Martin King on Unsplash

Michael Schumacher’s family plan to take legal action after a German magazine published what it called an AI-generated interview with the seven-time Formula 1 world champion. Sabine Kehm, a spokesperson for the family told The Associated Press that legal steps are planned over a “fake artificial intelligence interview by German outlet Die Aktuelle.”

The tabloid celebrity magazine printed a photograph of Schumacher on the front page, which said, “Michael Schumacher, the first interview!” Writing about the AI quotes, the magazine commented, “it sounds deceptively real”.

See also: Carlos Sainz Believes Porpoising Could Cause Serious Health Problems For Formula 1 Drivers

Schumacher was involved in a skiing accident in the French Alps in December 2013 and suffered a near-fatal brain injury. After several months in hospital, he was transferred to a family home in Switzerland to receive private care.

The German publisher has since apologized to Schumacher’s family and fired the chief editor of Die Aktuelle magazine over the fake interview created using artificial intelligence. Funke magazines managing director, Bianca Pohlmann, said, “This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared. It does not in any way correspond to the standards of journalism that we – and our readers – expect from a publisher like Funke.”

0 comments

Recommended News Is The Jeep Wrangler Having A BMW Grille Crisis? Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News New BMW XM Label Red Features 748hp And 1,000Nm Of Torque News Have You Seen This 1000hp Supercar From 1995? News Watch Lexus's Weird EV Manual 'Gearbox' In Action News Driving the Volvo XC40 Recharge Ultimate for the first time... fast, but frugal News Mercedes Is Introducing An Acceleration Subscription Fee – No, This Isn’t Satire News Turns Out Ultra-Fast Windscreen Wipers Aren't The Solution For Autumn Downpours News Lamborghini's V12 Hybrid Configurator Is Live - How Would You Build Yours? News The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Is A 646bhp AWD Hybrid Supercar, Hits 60mph In 2.5s

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or