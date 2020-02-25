or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson an hour ago 2
News

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Is Here With 415bhp But No Drift Mode

The full-fat AMG version of the GLA crossover gets the same engine as the A45 S but does without the hatchback's drift mode

Remind me later
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Is Here With 415bhp But No Drift Mode - News

Mercedes-AMG’s range of stupidly fast compact cars just got a little bigger. The newbie of the group is the GLA 45, and as you might expect, it’s not exactly short on firepower.

It’s powered by the same ‘M139’ 2.0-litre inline-four turbo engine as the A45 and CLA 45, providing 382bhp is the base version and a heroic 415bhp in the GLA 45 S. It’s intended to feel more like a naturally-aspirated unit, with peak torque of 369lb ft arriving at 5000rpm and peak power developed at 6750rpm. On both versions of the engine, the redline is at 7200rpm.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Is Here With 415bhp But No Drift Mode - News

The performance deficit to the A45 is bigger than last time around, however, with the GLA 45 and GLA 45 S each four-tenths behind the equivalent hot A-Class when sprinting to 62mph. Still, 4.4 and 4.3 seconds is deeply impressive, and whichever you go for, you’ll have a crossover that’s ever so slightly quicker than an Audi RS Q3.

The eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox is lifted from the A45 and CLA 45 too, as is the trick “fully variable” all-wheel drive system. This features a pair of multi-disc clutches at the rear axle - one for each wheel. On the other ‘45 cars, this setup allows for a ‘drift mode’ setting, but the GLA goes without this feature. Boo.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Is Here With 415bhp But No Drift Mode - News

At the front, there’s a MacPherson strut suspension layout with a special geometry aimed at reducing torque steer, while the rear is multilink and rigidly mounted to the shell. Three-stage adaptive dampers are fitted as standard (they’re optional on other ‘45s), while braking is sorted via 360mm discs at the front paired with four-piston calipers. The rotor size drops by 10mm if you opt for the entry-level version.

The behaviour of those dampers, along with the all-wheel drive system, powertrain, gearbox and electronic aids depends on the driving mode you’re using. You can go for either Comfort, Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ or - if you’ve gone for either a GLA 45 S or a GLA 45 with AMG Dynamic Plus option - Race.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Is Here With 415bhp But No Drift Mode - News

Race is where it gets really interesting, as this lets you put the AMG Dynamics system in ‘Master’ mode by switching the ESP to either ‘sport’ or ‘off’. Sounds complicated, but it’ll be worth doing. This, Mercedes says, “offers a vehicle balance with slight oversteer, a low steering angle requirement and more agile steering”.

The exterior design follows that of previous compact AMG models, with angrier front and rear bumpers, gurney flaps and a pleasingly obnoxious rear wing. The GLA 45 gets 19-inch alloy wheels as standard, while the 45 S is fitted with gargantuan 20s.

Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Is Here With 415bhp But No Drift Mode - News

Inside is the same MBUX twin-screen infotainment/instrument cluster system found in the regular GLA, although here, there are special AMG graphics to play around with. Another thing you won’t find in a non-cooking GLA is the 45’s front sports seats and red belts. Fancy. In the S, the cabin is enhanced further with splashes of yellow.

Both cars go on sale in April, with first deliveries due to commence in summer. As with other AMG 45s, we’ll only be getting the S version in the UK. Fancy a gawp in the metal? It’ll be on display at the Geneva Motor Show from next week.

2 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The 992 Porsche 911's Manual Option Is At Last Here, But Not For The Whole Range News Land Rover Has Bought Off-Road Racing Specialist Bowler News Check Out The €3m, Carbon-Clad Bugatti Chiron Noire News We 'Fixed' The BMW Concept 4's Grille By Downsizing It Twice News Check Out This Wild Bentley Continental GT Ice Racer News Toyota May Be Doing A ‘Lancer Evo’ With The Yaris News This Is Our First Decent Look At The VW Golf 8 News This Utterly Ruined Jaguar E-Type Has Been Stunningly Restored

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or