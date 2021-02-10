McLaren Artura Hybrid Supercar Teased (Again)

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

With the grand reveal of McLaren‘s all-new Artura supercar only a week away, Woking has decided to sneak in one more teaser. We’ve brightened up the moodily-lit shot to give you a better look at the beast, but we already have a very good idea of how its styling will shape up thanks to some patent images. These show a similar silhouette to the outgoing 570S and its Sports Series chums, but with a more 720S-like rear plus a front end with shades of the Speedtail and Senna.

Under all that will be a car truly deserving of the description ‘all-new’. Having used pretty much the same building blocks for all of its supercars since being formed as McLaren Automotive in 2010, Woking is finally doing something different. Gone is the usual twin-turbo V8, with a twin-turbo V6 used in its place. The engine will still be built by Ricardo, but it’ll be gaining a lightweight hybrid system said to increase the weight by only a double-digit figure. All of these ingredients will go in the new McLaren Lightweight Carbon Architecture, built at its £50 million composites facility in Sheffield.