or register
Trinity Francis profile picture Trinity Francis 6 hours ago
News

Maserati MC20 GT2 Prototype Spotted At Monza Circuit

Listen to the MC20 GT2's twin-turbocharged V6 testing at Monza.

Remind me later
Maserati - Maserati MC20 GT2 Prototype Spotted At Monza Circuit - News

Maserati showed off the MC20 GT2 last month and it’s been spotted testing at Monza in preparation for its offical debut at the 24 Hours of Spa in June. Track footage shows the MC20 GT2 protoype getting to grips with the circuit and most importantly gives us a chance to listen to the twin-turbocharged V6, free of emissions and sound restrictions.

Listen To The Twin-Turbo V6 On The Track

The bones of the MC20 GT2 are shared with the road-going version, aside from a few obvious changes to increase downforce and make it a worthy track opponent. The carbon-monocoque chassis protects the driver and all superfluous interior trim has been stripped and replaced with a roll cage and racing seat.

See also: Enjoy 5 Minutes Of The Pagani Huayra R Making Spectacular V12 Noises

Whilst the 3.0-litre V6 is the same engine as the standard MC20, which is rated to 621hp and 538 lb-ft of torque, it’s likely the GT2 will be much more powerful. Maserati’s Project24 track car has a V6 capable of 730hp so the GT2 could end up around this. It’s also paired with a six-speed sequential transmission instead of the dual-clutch gearbox.

Maserati - Maserati MC20 GT2 Prototype Spotted At Monza Circuit - News

The MC20 GT2 can be purchased by teams competing in the Fanatec GT2 European Series Championship. This will be a monumental return to GT racing for Maserati as the MC12 GT1, the GT2’s predecessor, raced between 2004 and 2010.

More Maserati posts

0 comments

Recommended News The 830cc Mazda MX-30 R-EV Is The Brand’s First Rotary Since The RX-8 Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Mystery Mazda Vision Concept Looks A Lot Like A Future RX-7 News New Upgrade Can Make Your Ford Mustang Mach E Sound Like A V8 Camaro News Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff achieves billionaire status News Dodge Delays Last Call Finale Over Exploding Engines News What Would You Swap This Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine Into? News Have You Seen This 1000hp Supercar From 1995? News This 20,000 RPM One-Cylinder Engine Simulation Sounds Bizarre News New Jersey Legislators Want To Put An End To In-Car Subscriptions

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or