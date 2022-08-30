‘Manual’ Koenigsegg CC850 Sells Out Immediately – Production Extended

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

After Koenigsegg originally announced it would only build 50 examples of the upcoming CC850 hypercar, it has announced it will make 20 more, after orders sold out almost instantly. Rather than aiming to be the outright fastest or most extreme, the CC850 pays homage to Koenigsegg’s first car, the CC8S, with an emphasis on driving entertainment thanks to the world’s first shift-by-wire manual gearbox with a gearstick. The CC850 is based on the Koenigsegg Jesko, albeit with smaller turbos fitted to the Jesko’s 5.0-litre 1578bhp (on E85 biofuel) V8 engine, meaning power is down in the CC850 to a measly 1366bhp. We’re being sarcastic, of course, because almost 1400bhp and 1,000lb ft of torque is more than enough power for a rear-wheel-drive hypercar, especially one with a manual transmission. For reference, the original CC8S had just 646bhp – a figure that would have been monumental 20 years ago…

Christian Von Koenigsegg himself said that the CC850 ‘has not been designed to break a record’. In fact, the car’s manual ‘box is the most fascinating thing about it. The CC850 comes with a stick shifter and clutch pedal as you’d expect from a traditional manual setup, but none of these gubbins is actually physically connected to the gearbox – it’s the world’s first stick-shift-by-wire. The CC850’s Light Speed Transmission (LST) has nine speeds and the driver will be able to shift between six of these in manual mode. The six speeds available at a given time depend on whether the car is in the Track or Road driving mode. Want to sit back and relax? Pull the gear stick all the way to the right and down and the car goes into automatic mode, shifting itself between all nine gears.