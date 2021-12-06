Man Creates World’s First Jet-Propelled Tesla Model S

It’s powered by three jet engines, and he says he only ever uses jet propulsion when driving it!

Supposedly, the Tesla Roadster - once it eventually arrives - will have optional Space X rockets to enable a 1.1-second 0-60mph. A while ago Engineering Explained posted a great video working out whether or not these cold gas thrusters would deliver the ridiculous 0-60mph time. Rather than delve into the theory, though, what we have here is a more practical investigation. In this video from ‘Warped Perception’, self-described purveyor of “science and engineering fun,” we’re meticulously taken through every minute detail behind constructing the world’s first jet-powered Tesla Model S. Oh yes.

Matt begins by explaining how he built the jet control panels, followed by the rear controls. Next is the installation of the triple jet engine thrusters themselves, after which he fits in the expectedly gigantic fuel tank (that wouldn’t at all make a racket in the case of an explosion). The complex procedure is then completed with the admission of a fuel gauge. Warped Perception’s confidence in his creation is visibly evident by this point.

Image via Warped Perception/Youtube.