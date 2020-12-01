Lewis Hamilton Will Sit Out At Least One GP After Positive Covid-19 Test

The Mercedes driver will sit out the Sakhir Grand and potentially the final round of the season also after a positive Coronavirus test

Image via Daimler Media

Lewis Hamilton has become the third F1 driver to test positive for Covid-19 in the 2020 season. According to a statement released by Mercedes-AMG F1, the seven-time world champion was tested after waking on Monday morning with mild symptoms, returning a positive result, which was confirmed via a retest. The British driver was tested three times last week, returning negative results each time, the team said. His last negative test was completed on Sunday.

Hamilton is the third driver to test positive for Covid-19 this year, after Racing Point pilots Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll (Image via Daimler Media)

He’s now isolating in line with F1’s Covid protocols and the local authorities health guidelines, and other than the mild symptoms, he’s said to be “fit and well”. The test result means Hamilton will definitely be out of the running for this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, and his participation in the final round of the season in Abu Dhabi is in doubt too, since it’s less than two weeks away.