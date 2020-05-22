James Bond's Triumph Scrambler Has Been Turned Into A Limited-Run Special

Inspired by the bike in No Time To Die, the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition is limited to 250 units

We may not be able to see No Time To Die until November thanks to you know what, but you can now buy the motorbike from the 25th James Bond film. As far as merchandise goes, that’s surely God Tier. The bike in question is the Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition, which comes with a livery inspired by the noisy film prop and other fancy goodies.

The paint scheme includes various blacked-out details, including the front and rear mudguards, swingarm, grab rail and sump guard. There’s also a ‘Bond’ start-up sequence on the TFT instrument cluster, a leather seat with an embroidered logo and a “lower side panel finisher” with a big 007 logo stamped in it. Those bits weren’t on the bike in the film, we’d wager. The special scrambler also gets for lights with black anodised shrouds, an Arrow end can with carbon fibre tips, a machined front brake reservoir and a stainless steel headlight grille. Neat.

If you intend on riding like Rami Malek’s henchmen are on your tail, you can rely on on the Bond Edition’s special chassis. Ohlins has supplied an adjustable twin-spring rear damper with a piggyback reservoir, working together with Showa front forks to give the special Scrambler 250mm of suspension travel. Mechanically, it’s the same as a Scrambler 1200 XE, meaning you get a 1200cc parallel twin featuring a 270-degree crank that provides a more characterful-sounding firing order. It’s good for 88bhp at 7400rpm, and a very specific 81.1lb ft of torque at 3950.