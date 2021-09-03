or register
Is This VW Beetle Stretched Limo Intriguing Or Appalling? Buy It And Decide Yourself

Travel in, er, style with this one-off Volkswagen New Beetle limousine, which looks luxurious inside as long as you can forget its humble origins and diesel engine

Remember when limousines were all the rage? They were the de facto choice for hen parties or arriving at a school prom, but were usually based on something American like a Ford Explorer, Crown Vic or Chrysler 300C. How exotic.

But someone who needed a limo obviously decided that they were too expensive to run, too vulgar or perhaps too easy to execute. This Volkswagen Beetle limo is the end result. It’s currently up for online auction, with the bidding at £1,540 as we write with six days remaining.

Converted to a Beeeeetle early on its life, it’s been used as a wedding car and has just 2,200 miles on the clock. The passenger area has something resembling luxury, with plusher upholstery and disco lighting. It’s kitted out just well enough to almost make you forget you’re in the back of a common-or-garden Volkswagen. Mind you, the driver’s area is still full of drab plastics and still has that crap plastic flower in the vase on the dash.

Meanwhile, the bodywork hides the cut-and-shut well, looking almost like it came out of the factory like that - presumably not easy given the Beetle’s curviness. The paint and shutlines are reasonably well-matched, and the vinyl roof is intact. Despite being garaged when not on wedding duty, a couple of small rust spots are starting to appear.

While the American limousines are normally powered by a V8 and offer fuel economy measured in gallons per mile, this VW promises to be much more efficient to run. Yep, it has the good old 1.9-litre TDI engine under the bonnet, so you can make your appearance at a nightclub in rattly style.

Are you intrigued, impressed or appalled at this big beastie Beetle? What would you do with it if you bought it? Tell us in the comments.

