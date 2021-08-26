Here's Your First Look At Netflix's Schumacher Documentary

Netflix has released a trailer for the new documentary, which has been made with support from Schumacher's family

A few weeks back, Netflix announced that it was to release a documentary about seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher on 15 September. Now, there’s a trailer previewing the film, and it looks promising. Simply called ‘Schumacher’, it comes from the production team responsible for Boris Becker documentary ‘Der Spieler’. Described as “the only film supported by his family,” it pulls together newly shot contributions from family members and industry figures with archive footage of the Schumacher’s motorsport exploits.

It’ll go right back to Michael’s early days in karts, and feature a decent helping of previously unreleased footage. It’s said to provide “a very sensitive and critical portrait of the seven-time world champion,” who hasn’t been seen since suffering a brain injury during a skiing accident in 2013. The documentary will feature contributions from Schumacher’s wife Corinna, his daughter Gina, and his son Mick, now an F1 driver himself. His brother Ralf will be in it too, along with other F1 figures including Sebastian Vettel, Damon Hill, David Coulthard, Jean Todt and Bernie Ecclestone.