Here's An Early Look At The 11th-Gen Honda Civic

Patent images showing the design of the next Honda Civic have surfaced online, giving us an early preview of the car from all angles

There’s an all-new Honda Civic on the horizon, and thanks to the emergence of some patent images, we have an early preview. The pictures were posted on the CivicXI forum, and they show the car from all angles. It looks like the VW Golf rival has had a bit of a growth spurt, which shouldn’t be a surprise - the 11th-generation Civic is set to replace both the 10th-gen version of the car and the Accord. Press F etc.

It keeps the fastback-like silhouette of the current model, but it looks as though Honda’s designers have calmed the surfaces down a touch. It’s still not the cleanest-looking thing, but it’s no longer a mess of angry lines. Good. At the front, the unusual solid black trim piece that sits above the grille has been replaced with a ‘lip’ that’s part of the bumper. The headlights are very conservative, and the lower section of the bumper isn’t anything like as aggressive as the one found on the current model.

At the back, meanwhile, the Civic gets that must-have 2020s car design touch - a light bar linking the clusters together. Perhaps it’s just us, but we’re getting some strong Kia Stinger vibes at the rear. Want to buy a Honda? Check out the latest deals on BuyaCar.co.uk At some point a Type R version will join the range, potentially featuring some form of electrification, enabling it to comply with strict emissions rules introduced in Europe from next year. An 11th-gen Type R test mule was spotted in May, and although the camouflage was heavy, there was no hiding the giant rear wing.