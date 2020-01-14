or register
Here's A Handsome Chunk Of The New Seat Leon

Seat has released a new teaser image for the incoming new Leon, giving a decent look at the car's rear

Here's how the Mk4 Seat Leon teaser image looks after it's brightened up a tad
Soon, the VW Golf 8 will have a new cousin. It’s the latest-generation Seat Leon, and we can now see a little piece of it.

Seat has released a teaser image for the car, showing a good chunk of the rear end. Here, we can see the light clusters and the “coast-to-coast” LED light bar that joins them - previewed by an earlier teaser video you can see below - and fancy new ‘Leon’ hand-written script.

Beyond some waffle about the fourth-generation Leon’s “strong design evolution,” the press release doesn’t contain any new information about the car. We do know that it’ll be built at Seat’s Martorell factory, however, and that its reveal date is 28 January - specifically, the Leon will say its big hello to the world at 19:00 GMT.

Along with sharing a platform with the Golf, the Leon is also set to borrow the VW hatch’s engine line-up too. That means it’ll initially get a range of 1.0 and 1.5-litre petrol engines and a 1.6-litre diesel. Mild and full plug-in hybrids will arrive eventually, and yes, there will be a Cupra Leon at some point.

