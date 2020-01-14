Here's A Handsome Chunk Of The New Seat Leon

Soon, the VW Golf 8 will have a new cousin. It’s the latest-generation Seat Leon, and we can now see a little piece of it.

Seat has released a teaser image for the car, showing a good chunk of the rear end. Here, we can see the light clusters and the “coast-to-coast” LED light bar that joins them - previewed by an earlier teaser video you can see below - and fancy new ‘Leon’ hand-written script.