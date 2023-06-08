Guinness Family Car Collection Headed For Auction
Covering more than 60 years of automotive heritage, the Guinness family car collection goes under the hammer.
Five beautifully looked after classics owned by the Guinness family will go under the hammer with H&H Classics, 14 June at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford. The collection starts with a 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Shooting Brake, this huge vehicle is a stunning example of automotive craftsmanship. It’s expected to be the most valuable lot given there’s very few signs it’s fast approaching its 100th birthday.
Next up is a Ford V8 Custom that was purchased new by Rupert Guinness, 2nd Earl of Iveagh, in 1948. The V8 Custom was finished in Feather Grey with a Brown interior and has remained with the family ever since. In 1997, a 1954 MG TF 1500 joined the Guinness collection. Rare in its own right, there were only 3,400 examples with the 1500 engine and this one has covered very few miles since a full restoration in the ‘90s.
An adorable 1990 Citroen 2CV6 Dolly is included in the auction with just 32,775 miles on the clock. Finished in maroon and yellow, it’s a lovely special edition example of the iconic 2CV. Last but not least, is a 1997 Land Rover Defender 110 Wolf ‘Remus’. The newest member of the Guinness collection, acquired in 2020, underwent an extensive restoration project to future proof it for at least another 73,000 miles of on- and off-roading.
Paul Cheetham, motor car specialist at H&H Classics says, “Every vehicle in the Guinness Collection possesses a unique character and represents a significant era in automotive history. Having been carefully preserved by the Guinness family, these cars carry with them an exceptional provenance and an intriguing story that adds to their allure and appeal.”
