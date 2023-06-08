Guinness Family Car Collection Headed For Auction

Five beautifully looked after classics owned by the Guinness family will go under the hammer with H&H Classics, 14 June at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford. The collection starts with a 1928 Rolls-Royce Phantom I Shooting Brake, this huge vehicle is a stunning example of automotive craftsmanship. It’s expected to be the most valuable lot given there’s very few signs it’s fast approaching its 100th birthday.

Next up is a Ford V8 Custom that was purchased new by Rupert Guinness, 2nd Earl of Iveagh, in 1948. The V8 Custom was finished in Feather Grey with a Brown interior and has remained with the family ever since. In 1997, a 1954 MG TF 1500 joined the Guinness collection. Rare in its own right, there were only 3,400 examples with the 1500 engine and this one has covered very few miles since a full restoration in the ‘90s.