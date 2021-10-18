GMA T.50 Makes Dynamic Debut At Goodwood, Sounds Like Old F1 Car

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Here it is, the moment we’ve all been waiting for since Gordon Murray announced his new V12 supercar some two and a bit years ago. Yep, we have a fully uncorked T.50 revving its naturally-aspirated V12 heart out, and as you’d expect, the noise is glorious. What you’re hearing is a 12,100rpm capable 3.9-litre engine powering the T.50’s rear wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox. Although it was pretty damp for the car’s dynamic debut at the 78th Goodwood Members Meeting, Dario Franchitti was more than happy to put his foot down.