or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 8 hours ago 2
News

GM Employees Apparently Fired Following 120mph C8 Corvette Street Race

Following an audacious street race in Bowling Green, two GM employees have seemingly been let go

Remind me later
GM Employees Apparently Fired Following 120mph C8 Corvette Street Race - News

The new mid-engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette found itself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this month. Two General Motors employees - Alexander Thim and Mark Derkatz - were arrested after street racing a pair of C8s on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Kentucky, just down the road from the car’s assembly plant.

Thim and Derkatz - who’d hit 120mph and 100mph in a 45mph zone - have since been fired by General Motors, it seems. As picked up by Car Buzz), each of the men has edited their LinkedIn profiles, pointing to a change in employment status.

GM Employees Apparently Fired Following 120mph C8 Corvette Street Race - News

Thim’s profile now states that he “previously worked at General Motors launching the new 2020 Corvette as the chassis/powertrain issue resolution team,” while Derkatz’s page indicates that he stopped working for General Motors in January 2020.

The men identified themselves as GM employees when stopped by police. The C8s used for the illicit race were towed away to a nearby impound lot, where they were reclaimed by GM the following day.

Thim and Derkatz - aged 27 and 30, respectively - enjoyed an overnight stay at Warren County Regional Jail, before being released after $1000 bail (each) was posted, WNKY reports.

2 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Cupra Tavascan Is Another SUV From Seat's Sporty Sub-Brand News The 523bhp BMW i4 EV Will Be An M3 For The Eco-Conscious News The Hyundai i30 N Project C Is A Lighter, Angrier Hot Hatch News Ford Has Confirmed A Mustang55 Special Edition For Europe News Mad Nurburgring-Spec Tesla Model S Will Go Into Production, Musk Says News BMW Has Confirmed A 444bhp M4 ‘M Heritage Edition’ News The Aston Martin DBX Will Be The Company's Most Potent V8 Beast News Toyota’s GR Supra 3000GT Concept Resurrects A 1990s JDM Legend

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or