GM Employees Apparently Fired Following 120mph C8 Corvette Street Race

The new mid-engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette found itself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this month. Two General Motors employees - Alexander Thim and Mark Derkatz - were arrested after street racing a pair of C8s on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Kentucky, just down the road from the car’s assembly plant.

Thim and Derkatz - who’d hit 120mph and 100mph in a 45mph zone - have since been fired by General Motors, it seems. As picked up by Car Buzz), each of the men has edited their LinkedIn profiles, pointing to a change in employment status.