GM Employees Apparently Fired Following 120mph C8 Corvette Street Race
Following an audacious street race in Bowling Green, two GM employees have seemingly been let go
The new mid-engined C8 Chevrolet Corvette found itself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this month. Two General Motors employees - Alexander Thim and Mark Derkatz - were arrested after street racing a pair of C8s on Lovers Lane in Bowling Green, Kentucky, just down the road from the car’s assembly plant.
Thim and Derkatz - who’d hit 120mph and 100mph in a 45mph zone - have since been fired by General Motors, it seems. As picked up by Car Buzz), each of the men has edited their LinkedIn profiles, pointing to a change in employment status.
Thim’s profile now states that he “previously worked at General Motors launching the new 2020 Corvette as the chassis/powertrain issue resolution team,” while Derkatz’s page indicates that he stopped working for General Motors in January 2020.
The men identified themselves as GM employees when stopped by police. The C8s used for the illicit race were towed away to a nearby impound lot, where they were reclaimed by GM the following day.
Thim and Derkatz - aged 27 and 30, respectively - enjoyed an overnight stay at Warren County Regional Jail, before being released after $1000 bail (each) was posted, WNKY reports.
