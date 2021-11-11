Ford's 5.2 'Predator' GT500 V8 Is Now A $25,995 Crate Engine

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

As a prime example of the weird state of flux the car world finds itself in right now, Ford has two extremely different crate powertrain options debuting this month - the (already sold out) 278bhp electric ‘Eluminator’ motor and a 5.2-litre ‘Predator’ V8, AKA the 750bhp monster normally found under the aggressively vented bonnet of the Shelby Mustang GT500. The latter’s addition to the Ford Performance catalogue isn’t a surprise at all - the division’s engine product manager Mike Goodwin let the cat out of the bag at last year’s SEMA show. Now, though, it’s gone official, and we have a price. And as anticipated, it’s a big’un.

The engine, listed as part number M-6007-M52SC, is priced at $25,995. That’s more than three times what you pay for the Mustang GT’s Coyote V8 in crate form, and not far off the cost of an actual Mustang. You are getting something a whole lot more powerful and complex than the Coyote, however. In fact, you’re looking at Ford’s most powerful crate engine, easily usurping the Blue Oval’s 646bhp 572 pushrod V8 from its former position at the top. See also: Ford Mustang Mach 1 Review: Still Not The Sharpest Tool, But You’ll Love It Inside the Predator’s aluminium block are forged aluminium pistons coated in an anti-friction material called Grafal, while below is a forged steel cross-plane crankshaft. Sitting on top is an Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger helping the V8 achieve 750bhp and 625lb ft of torque. All of this weighs in at 243kg, not including the front end auxiliary drive stuff.