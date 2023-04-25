Ford F-150 Raptor R Gets Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6x6 Makeover
The Ford F-150 Raptor R has been transformed into a 6x6 monster with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine.
Hennessey has given the Ford F-150 Raptor R a new look in the form of a six-wheel drive supertruck. The extra axle is a locking rear axle and the suspension features live valve Fox dampers, and Brembo performance brakes. It’s got a three-inch lift to make room for the 20-inch alloy wheels with 37-inch off-road tires. There’s also new front and rear bumpers, LED lights and Hennessey VelociRaptoR badging.
The extra axle adds another 2.5ft to the load bed, totaling an 8ft long space. Overall, the truck measures in at nearly 27ft long, 7ft tall and 7ft wide. The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine is left untouched and delivers 700bhp and 640 lb-ft of torque, still more than enough to power the 6,500 pound (2948kg) six-wheeler.
This 6x6 monster is priced from $499,999 which includes the base Ford F-150 Raptor R and includes a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty. And, if you’re not based in the US, it’s available for international shipping.
See also: Hennessey Venom F5 Hits 271.6MPH In Latest High-Speed Test
John Hennessey, company founder and CEO says, “The supercharged V8 in the Raptor R perfectly complements our limited edition ‘VelociRaptoR 6×6’ package. The upgrade boosts traction and improves utility, which makes the 6x6 practical and functional. It’s a real blast to drive – I consider it a go-anywhere supertruck with head-turning stage presence!”
0 comments