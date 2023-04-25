or register
Trinity Francis profile picture Trinity Francis 27 minutes ago
News

Ford F-150 Raptor R Gets Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6x6 Makeover

The Ford F-150 Raptor R has been transformed into a 6x6 monster with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine.

Remind me later
Ford - Ford F-150 Raptor R Gets Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6x6 Makeover - News

Hennessey has given the Ford F-150 Raptor R a new look in the form of a six-wheel drive supertruck. The extra axle is a locking rear axle and the suspension features live valve Fox dampers, and Brembo performance brakes. It’s got a three-inch lift to make room for the 20-inch alloy wheels with 37-inch off-road tires. There’s also new front and rear bumpers, LED lights and Hennessey VelociRaptoR badging.

The extra axle adds another 2.5ft to the load bed, totaling an 8ft long space. Overall, the truck measures in at nearly 27ft long, 7ft tall and 7ft wide. The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine is left untouched and delivers 700bhp and 640 lb-ft of torque, still more than enough to power the 6,500 pound (2948kg) six-wheeler.

Ford - Ford F-150 Raptor R Gets Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6x6 Makeover - News

This 6x6 monster is priced from $499,999 which includes the base Ford F-150 Raptor R and includes a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty. And, if you’re not based in the US, it’s available for international shipping.

See also: Hennessey Venom F5 Hits 271.6MPH In Latest High-Speed Test

John Hennessey, company founder and CEO says, “The supercharged V8 in the Raptor R perfectly complements our limited edition ‘VelociRaptoR 6×6’ package. The upgrade boosts traction and improves utility, which makes the 6x6 practical and functional. It’s a real blast to drive – I consider it a go-anywhere supertruck with head-turning stage presence!”

More Ford posts

0 comments

Recommended News Ferrari 296 GTB And F12 Crash Into Someone’s Garden Wall One After The Other Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Green Means Go – New Skoda Grille Technology Trials News Lamborghini Releases Spotify Playlists To Match Its V12, V10 And Turbo V8 Engines News Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Driven By Paul Walker In Fast & Furious Up For Auction News EV Revolution Means Autobahns Will Stay Derestricted, German Minister Says News We Want The R36 Nissan GT-R To Happen And For It To Look Like This News Revealed: Max Verstappen's $6.4m personal car collection News Barbie x Maserati Is The Automotive Collab You Weren't Expecting News Is It Possible To Rebuild This McLaren P1?

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or