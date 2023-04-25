Ford F-150 Raptor R Gets Hennessey VelociRaptoR 6x6 Makeover

Hennessey has given the Ford F-150 Raptor R a new look in the form of a six-wheel drive supertruck. The extra axle is a locking rear axle and the suspension features live valve Fox dampers, and Brembo performance brakes. It’s got a three-inch lift to make room for the 20-inch alloy wheels with 37-inch off-road tires. There’s also new front and rear bumpers, LED lights and Hennessey VelociRaptoR badging.

The extra axle adds another 2.5ft to the load bed, totaling an 8ft long space. Overall, the truck measures in at nearly 27ft long, 7ft tall and 7ft wide. The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine is left untouched and delivers 700bhp and 640 lb-ft of torque, still more than enough to power the 6,500 pound (2948kg) six-wheeler.