Fast And Furious 10 (Pt.1) Slated For April 2023 Release: How Will They Top Going To Space?

The penultimate entry in the Fast saga now has a release date, and filming is set to begin early next year

Fast & Furious 10 should have come out months ago. Originally planned for release on 2 April 2021, the delay of F9 first due to the release of Hobbs and Shaw and then Covid-19 meant this date was scrapped. Fast 10 has been very much a ‘TBC’ affair, but now, it’s been revealed that the film will come out on 7 April 2023 - two years on from the original window. The plan was for this to be the final instalment in the core ‘Fast Saga’, but Universal has since decided to milk the cash cow as much as it possibly can by splitting F10 into two parts. If it’s good for the Harry Potter and Twilight film franchises, it’s good for Fast & Furious, it seems. F10 part 2 will follow in 2024, presumably around April, although this is yet to be confirmed. Both parts will be filmed back to back starting in early 2022. The question is, how will the ridiculousness of F9 be topped? Warning: F9 spoilers ahead!

“Just wait for 10,” Vin Diesel told Entertainment Weekly recently, adding, “Let’s just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can’t cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come.” Each instalment in the series seems to increase the outlandishness of its action sequences, to the point where the endless runway/transport plane bit from Fast & Furious 6 seems quite ordinary in retrospect. F9 featured a futuristic magnet plane, a car swinging itself over a ravine using a steel cable, and Pontiac Fiero blasting into space to smash into a satellite.

Where do you go from there? Time travel? The multiverse? Vin Diesel has said he’s “dying to do a musical,” so who knows, perhaps we’ll see him dancing and singing atop a Dodge Charger at some point. What we do know is that Luke Hobbs won’t be in it, owing to Dwayne Johnson’s spat with Vin Diesel. Jason Statham had a brief appearance as Deckard Shaw in an F9 end credits scene, so he might well have some F10 involvement. John Cena is keen to reprise his role as Dom’s brother Jakob Toretto, a character who was alive and well at the end of the most recent film.