EV Revolution Means Autobahns Will Stay Derestricted, German Minister Says

There’s something almost mythical about the German autobahn for petrolheads who live elsewhere. It can be perceived as a very odd thing to exist in the 2020s as motoring regulations seem to increasingly be squeezing the fun out of driving, but as far as Germany’s Federal Transport Minister is concerned, there’s still no reason to slap a blanket mandatory speed limit on the network.

Speaking to Bild am Sonntag (Bild on Sunday), Volker Wissing claimed that there’s no need for a limit, apportioning a large chunk of his argument to the rise of electric vehicles. People are too concerned with trying to eke out extra range from their batteries, he reckons, while high fuel prices are also dissuading those with combustion-powered vehicles from going fast.

“The high energy prices are already causing many people to drive more slowly,” he said (translated), adding, “And with e-cars, people won’t drive as fast because they want to save their batteries”. There’s a philosophical side to his stance, too. “The pace is the personal responsibility of the citizens, as long as others are not endangered. The state should hold back here.”