Don Some Headphones For This Lamborghini SCV12 Onboard Footage
Lamborghini has released footage of its Aventador-based track special hammering around Imola
Lamborghini is working on a new track toy. It’s called the SCV12, but before we recap on all the tech stuff divulged when the car was teased last week, we’d like to go on record and say that our favourite thing about it is its 819bhp 6.5-litre V12 that seems to be packing a race-spec exhaust. Surprising, we know.
Perhaps sensing this brilliantly rude powerplant will be the main draw for some, Lamborghini has since released a video showing a fast SCV12 lap of Imola with Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro at the wheel. We’d recommend plugging some headphones in before pressing play - the V12 is a joyous thing to listen to when uncorked and accompanied by the whine of a straight-cut racing gearbox.
The car uses an Aventador as a starting point, but with a revised carbon fibre structure and the addition of an aero package that helps the car generate three times the downforce of a GT3 car. Since it’s not road legal, Lamborghini has been able to wrap the magnesium wheels with Pirelli slick tyres.
The SCV12 will be hand-built by Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse motorsport people. Finish cars will be run at exclusive track days around the world, with Pirro providing expert tuition.
Would this be your ultra-expensive track car of choice?
