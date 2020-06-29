Don Some Headphones For This Lamborghini SCV12 Onboard Footage

Lamborghini is working on a new track toy. It’s called the SCV12, but before we recap on all the tech stuff divulged when the car was teased last week, we’d like to go on record and say that our favourite thing about it is its 819bhp 6.5-litre V12 that seems to be packing a race-spec exhaust. Surprising, we know.

Perhaps sensing this brilliantly rude powerplant will be the main draw for some, Lamborghini has since released a video showing a fast SCV12 lap of Imola with Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro at the wheel. We’d recommend plugging some headphones in before pressing play - the V12 is a joyous thing to listen to when uncorked and accompanied by the whine of a straight-cut racing gearbox.