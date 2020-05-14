Sainz To Ferrari, Ricciardo To McLaren As F1 Driver Market Goes Mad

That didn’t take long, did it? Only a couple of days ago we were talking about Daniel Ricciardo being one of the most likely candidates to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari, but now, McLaren has announced it has signed the Australian on a multi-year deal starting in 2021. He’ll replace the driver considered to be the other top Ferrari prospect, Carlos Sainz Junior, who - mere minutes later - was confirmed as a Scuderia driver for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

He’ll be joining Charles Leclerc after two seasons with McLaren. Speaking about the news, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said: