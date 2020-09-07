Daigo Saito's Toyota GR Yaris Has A 1000bhp 2JZ And A Pandem Kit
The drift legend's latest project involves stuffing a 2JZ into Toyota's new hot hatch tearaway and converting it to rear-drive
Probably the biggest draw of Daigo Saito’s bonkers 2JZ-powered Toyota GR Supra is that the stock starting point is a car tinged with mild disappointment. The GR Yaris on the other hand, is a car which will surely live up to its hype, and the early signs from prototype drives are good. That’s not to say a wildly modified example isn’t going to be interesting, however, and it just so happens that drift legend Saito has stuffed a 2JZ into one of those too.
Yes, you really can make one fit, although looking at the engine money shot Saito posted on his Instagram account, significant engine bay modifications are needed. The 2JZ-GTE in question develops around 1000bhp, thanks to a gigantic Garrett turbocharger which appears to be bigger than Daigo’s head.
HKS is tagged in the Instagram posts, so we might be looking at - as per the drifter’s GR Supra - a 2JZ with the tuning company’s 3.4-litre enlargement kit. The four-wheel drive system has been ditched, meaning all of that four-figure output goes to the rear wheels exclusively. With a short wheelbase, this will no doubt be rather lively to drive.
To go with the monstrous firepower, the GR Yaris has also been given extra steering angle courtesy of Cusco and a mad body kit from Rocket Bunny Pandem. The car still has some way to go before being completed, but to give an idea of how the finished article will look, what seems to be a standard GR Yaris has been dressed up in the body kit and Saito’s usual competition livery. Pandem has also posted up renderings of the kit in white, perhaps because it’ll soon be offered to the public.
What do you think of Saito’s latest drift monster?
