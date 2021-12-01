Confusing BMW XM Marketing Film Features Knights And 'Expressive Dance'

Struggling to process the busy styling and giant kidney grilles of the XM concept? Here's something that definitely won't help

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Although it didn’t seem possible, BMW has released a marketing film that’s weirder than its E66 7-series vs iX CES advert. That particular video featured the newer car “mocking” the older one, leaving us all thoroughly confused about what the message was supposed to be. However, that’s nothing compared to a new promotional video for the recently revealed XM concept. It’s called ‘Knights A-coming’ and is described as “an inspiring music video combining a unique location, expressive dance and an extraordinary concept car”. ‘Inspiring’ doesn’t quite seem the right word - perhaps ‘confusing’ or ‘perplexing’ might have been better.

In the video, we see the titular knights riding horseback alongside the XM, followed by some dancing. Then some more dancing in a bright green room, and finally, one of the dancers is knighted while the XM looks on and revs aggressively. No, we’ve no idea what any of this is supposed to mean, but given that this comes from a company responsible for other marketing weirdness including the infamous (and since deleted) “OK boomer” Tweet, we shouldn’t be surprised. What we seem to have here is a company desperately trying to reach younger buyers by ever stranger means, in the process alienating the people actually purchasing BMWs, the majority of whom are over 55.