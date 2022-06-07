Confirmed: The BMW M3 Touring Is Going To Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It feels like an eternity since the first BMW M3 Touring teaser image dropped, but the wait to see the production-ready super-wagon in full looks to be coming to an end. The Bavarian carmaker has confirmed that the new M3 Touring will finally be unveiled at this year’s Goodwood Festival Of Speed on the 23rd of June. The new M3 Touring is expected to lead BMW’s 50th anniversary display at Goodwood alongside the new M4 CSL, a selection of the M division’s current models and some famous heritage M cars. Most importantly, we’ll finally get to see the M3 Touring’s elusive front end, which BMW has kept a closely guarded secret despite showcasing the car’s quad-exhaust tipped rear end in teaser images. Don’t expect any surprises, though, as the M3 Touring will almost certainly adopt the divisive large kidney grilles from the standard 3 Series and the latest M3. Will the wagon rear soften the impact? Let’s wait and see.

Watch the M3 Touring in action...

Our best look so far at the upcoming M3 Touring came in the form of a video showcasing the car’s final stages of development. In the video, we join BMW development driver Frank Weishar on a high-speed test run where the M3 Touring’s latest chassis setup is put through its paces. The setup used in the video features stiffer springs at the rear as well as revised damper settings. Head of Functional Integration Driving Dynamics and Driver Assistance at BMW M Klaus Huber stated that the team were working to reduce understeer that was made apparent by the treacherous “Hatzenbach” section of the Nürburgring. See also: BMW’s New V8 Hybrid Racer Has The Widest Kidney Grilles Yet The car’s specialist driver Frank Weishar seemed impressed with the upgrades but stated, “Yes, we can still do a bit more on the sport tuning (and) the variable damping”. It might just be an estate version of the M3, but it’s clear to see BMW’s attention to detail when it comes to building the ultimate driving machines.

BMW had already peeled back the covers on the Touring’s rear end, giving us our first look at the new M3 derivative’s quad-exit exhaust system, an aggressive diffuser, a sleek new rear spoiler and BMW trademark ‘snowflake’ alloy wheels. The M3 Touring has been confirmed to have a wider track than the standard model, along with an uprated suspension system and beefier drilled and vented brakes with six-piston callipers. The car’s muscular stance looks mighty impressive, and more prominent side skirts, flared wheel arches and a deep front splitter help the Touring stand out for the right reasons. The M3’s controversial enlarged vertical kidney grilles are retained for the estate, though we are starting to get used to their startling appearance.

Expect the M3 Touring to be a more aggressively styled version of the current BMW 3 Series Touring...