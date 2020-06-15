Can A Manual Ever Match A Modern Auto To 62mph?

We’ve gotten used to quoting faster acceleration times for automatic gearboxes. Be it a car with a conventional torque converter auto or a dual-clutch transmission, brisk launch control starts paired with blink-and-you’ll-miss-it shifts mean the old-fashioned manual just doesn’t stand a chance.

Or does it? Out in the real world, does auto always beat manual, or - if you can launch cleanly enough and shift as fast as humanly possible - can stick shift match or even beat an auto?

To find out, Jonathan Benson of Tyre Reviews took a break from his usual geek-outs about rubber hoops to get testing, using a pair of BMW M2 Competitions - one with a six-speed manual, and the other with a seven-speed DCT.