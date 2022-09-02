BMW’s XM Super SUV Has Been Leaked, And It's Still Not Pretty

Leaked images have given us a glimpse of the upcoming BMW XM, and it retains the challenging looks of the concept…

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Remember the good old days of the E46-era BMW 3 Series? The early noughties were arguably the high point of BMW’s car designs, and recent models with wide nostrils and bulky body styles have proved, er, divisive, to put it nicely. Now, pictures of the upcoming BMW XM super SUV have leaked, and it only continues the questionable design language we’ve come to expect from the German car maker.

Patent leaks of the BMW XM

The leaked images show a near production-ready XM SUV that takes a lot of inspiration from the Concept XM we saw last year, though the final design has thankfully been toned down. See also: Leaked Image Shows Off Next-Gen BMW M2’s Quad-Tipped Rear End The upcoming super-SUV features wide front grilles (though these are certainly not the largest we’ve seen from BMW), an angular front end, unusually shaped quad exhaust tips, a rising waistline and a muscular body shape. The styling may be to the taste of some drivers, but we prefer the sleek BMWs of old.

The BMW Concept XM