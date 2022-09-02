BMW’s XM Super SUV Has Been Leaked, And It's Still Not Pretty
Leaked images have given us a glimpse of the upcoming BMW XM, and it retains the challenging looks of the concept…
Remember the good old days of the E46-era BMW 3 Series? The early noughties were arguably the high point of BMW’s car designs, and recent models with wide nostrils and bulky body styles have proved, er, divisive, to put it nicely.
Now, pictures of the upcoming BMW XM super SUV have leaked, and it only continues the questionable design language we’ve come to expect from the German car maker.
The leaked images show a near production-ready XM SUV that takes a lot of inspiration from the Concept XM we saw last year, though the final design has thankfully been toned down.
The upcoming super-SUV features wide front grilles (though these are certainly not the largest we’ve seen from BMW), an angular front end, unusually shaped quad exhaust tips, a rising waistline and a muscular body shape. The styling may be to the taste of some drivers, but we prefer the sleek BMWs of old.
The BMW XM is set to be a standalone flagship model in BMW M’s car lineup. The Bavarian super SUV will be propelled by a hybrid power plant, mating a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with a 25kWh battery and an electric motor to produce 644bhp. Power will be delivered to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Built to commemorate 50 years of BMW’s Motorsport division, the XM is set to rival the likes of the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Aston Martin DBX707. The XM will be fully revealed later this month, with prices expected to start from around £120,000 (around $139,000).
