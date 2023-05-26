BMW Launches In Car Gaming Feature For New 5 Series

Announced with a specially liveried BMW i5, the new gaming feature will integrate the AirConsole app with the car’s curved infotainment screen to act as a TV. Once the app is launched, players can connect their smartphones as controllers by scanning a QR code. The new 5 Series will have around 15 games available to begin with including racing, sports, puzzle and quiz games.

This feature will be rolled out to other BMW models and the game portfolio will also expand over time. Over-the-air software updates will unlock this feature in 7 Series cars produced after July 2022, iX examples from March 2023 onwards and X5, X6, X7 and XM models made from April 2023.