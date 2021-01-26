Bloodhound LSR's £8 Million Funding Bid Is The 'Last Chance' To Save The Project

After some seriously promising 600mph+ test runs in South Africa’s Hakskeen Pan, the Bloodhound LSR project is back on the ropes. The Covid-19 pandemic has beset Bloodhound with delays and funding issues, prompting current owner Ian Warhurst to put holding company Grafton LSR up for sale.

Warhurst purchased Bloodhound in 2018 when the land speed record car was mere days away from being hacked up for scrap. He’s now seeking a new owner and an £8 million cash injection, which will be enough to install a Nammo rocket to supplement the vehicle’s Rolls-Royce EJ200 jet engine and run the vehicle at over 800mph in South Africa.