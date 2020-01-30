Behold: An Eight-Wheeled Fiat Built In Russia

Inspired by an image sent in by a fan, Russian YouTubers Garage54 decided it needed to give a Fiat Uno eight wheels. Two additional rims attached to a third axle, with the third and fourth sitting between the rear-most wheels. Mad, yet brilliant.

To achieve this, large chunks of the Uno’s body and floor pan were cut out to make space for the additional axle, the frame for the high-mounted hubs, and the quartet of new wheels. The first drive went OK, save for the fact the holes in the body and floor were creating a “snowstorm” inside the car.