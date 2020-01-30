or register
Behold: An Eight-Wheeled Fiat Built In Russia

Garage54 decided to give a Fiat Uno four wheels on each side for...reasons

Inspired by an image sent in by a fan, Russian YouTubers Garage54 decided it needed to give a Fiat Uno eight wheels. Two additional rims attached to a third axle, with the third and fourth sitting between the rear-most wheels. Mad, yet brilliant.

To achieve this, large chunks of the Uno’s body and floor pan were cut out to make space for the additional axle, the frame for the high-mounted hubs, and the quartet of new wheels. The first drive went OK, save for the fact the holes in the body and floor were creating a “snowstorm” inside the car.

The top wheels are rotated backwards via the movement of the bottom four
After fitting some wheel cowlings and giving the Uno a fresh lick of red paint, the guys were ready for a second test drive. And hey presto, it all worked brilliantly. Apart from the fact the ride was ridiculously stiff (since the new wheels have no suspension whatsoever), and the Uno was starting to overheat by the end.

Otherwise, the project was labelled a complete success. We agree. And now we kind of want one.

