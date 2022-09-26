or register
Awkward: Ford Having To Debadge Cars As It Runs Out Of Its Own Badges

The American car maker can’t get its hands on enough Blue Oval logos, bringing a halt to deliveries

Supply shortages have been a constant issue for car manufacturers for some time now, and Ford has definitely struggled in the UK and USA: you currently can’t order a Fiesta or Focus in the UK, and hundreds of Ford trucks are parked up unfinished in the States.

The latest shortage of parts isn’t related to any essential components that affect how the cars drive, but rather a problem unique to Ford; it can’t get its hands on enough Blue Oval and model nameplate badges to stick on its new cars. That’s kind of a must-have part for a carmaker.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the American car firm didn’t have enough badges to put on a recent batch of vehicles and had to delay delivery to a whole bunch of cars as a result.

Ford reportedly tested alternative solutions such as 3D printing as a stop-gap solution to resolve the badge shortages, though the finished product was deemed inadequate and was quickly scrapped.

It’s currently unclear which models may be affected (could be any of the Fords with a Ford badge, right?), although we understand it may affect F-series pickup trucks more than many other models. The news may concern those who recently placed an order for a new Ford, and anyone that’s put down a deposit for the new Ford Mustang will hope that Ford can get this badge fiasco sorted out as soon as possible. Would you still buy a brand-new car if it had no badges?

