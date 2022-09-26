Awkward: Ford Having To Debadge Cars As It Runs Out Of Its Own Badges

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Supply shortages have been a constant issue for car manufacturers for some time now, and Ford has definitely struggled in the UK and USA: you currently can’t order a Fiesta or Focus in the UK, and hundreds of Ford trucks are parked up unfinished in the States. The latest shortage of parts isn’t related to any essential components that affect how the cars drive, but rather a problem unique to Ford; it can’t get its hands on enough Blue Oval and model nameplate badges to stick on its new cars. That’s kind of a must-have part for a carmaker.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the American car firm didn’t have enough badges to put on a recent batch of vehicles and had to delay delivery to a whole bunch of cars as a result. See also: Grab The AUX: Apple CarPlay And Android Auto Go Missing From New BMWs Ford reportedly tested alternative solutions such as 3D printing as a stop-gap solution to resolve the badge shortages, though the finished product was deemed inadequate and was quickly scrapped.