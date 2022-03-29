Armoured Aston Martin Vantage Can Stop A Bullet So You’re Free To Die Another Day

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Who’s going to be the next James Bond? Maybe it could be you in this bullet-proof and gadget-laden Aston Martin Vantage kitted out by real-life Q branch and extreme car security specialists AddArmor. AddArmor’s B4 level of protection – starting from $32,500 (around £25,000) – is capable of stopping .44 magnum, .357 magnum, and 9mm parabellum rounds, which could come in handy if there’s no Quantum of Solace to be found while on spying duties.

As well as being a safe room on wheels, the Aston Martin Vantage can also go on the offensive, with optional electrically charged door handles that can administer a shock to anyone trying to force entry (remember the BMW 750iL with the same tech in Tomorrow Never Dies?) American-based AddArmor have thought of everything that could spoil your day, including covers for the exhaust tips to prevent a would-be assassin from inserting any foreign objects. The fuel tank is also blast resistant and the car has a firewall reinforced with composite materials, while a hardened steel roof should keep occupants safe from aerial attack.

The US firm has also added a revised suspension setup to cope with the extra weight and run-flat tyres so the Aston’s V8 engine can still put its power down for a quick getaway if the wheels take on any light damage. This one-of-a-kind Vantage has the standard twin-turbo V8 engine with 503bhp and 505 lb ft of torque and an eight-speed auto gearbox. We’d argue that the best part is that this Aston looks hardly any different to a regular Vantage – the only giveaway might be the mesh over the exhausts, and that’s only because we’ve told you – it’s For Your Eyes Only.