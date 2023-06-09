Alpine Unveils Final Prototype For 2024 Hypercar

Alpine has revealed the final prototype of its new hypercar before it hits the competitive circuit in the World Endurance Championship in 2024. Aptly named A424, the LMDh hypercar is designed for 24 hour endurance racing. It’s powered by a 675bhp, 3.4-litre turbocharged V6 engine which is paired with a 50kW Bosch hybrid system and seven-speed gearbox.

Christophe Chapelain, chief engineer on the A424 project says, “the synergies with F1 are such that our LMDh software is strongly inspired by F1. As an engineer, I’m always keen to get on the track as soon as possible. All of us can’t wait for our first laps. In the meantime, our engine continues to run on the dyno before a first start scheduled for 28 June. Then we will conduct a shakedown by the end of July before starting a series of test sessions from August. By then, we should have built a second car and fitted it with an engine to send it to the United States for wind tunnel testing in mid-November.”